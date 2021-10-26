Temps tumble as cold front rolls through northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures fell quickly Monday evening as a cold front moved into northern Utah and the Wasatch Front.

In Salt Lake City, temperatures dropped from an incredible 17 degrees in just 20 minutes just before 6 p.m. Winds have also picked up, with gusts up to 45 mph expected from the northwest to west, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds were already felt across Utah during the day, with winds measured at 96 mph on Logan Peak, and 77 mph in the Central Wasatch Mountain peaks.

The valleys and mountains will experience rainfall, possibly heavy at times, through Tuesday morning, with rain spreading into central and southern Utah by Tuesday afternoon.

Up to an inch of rain could be possible for the Salt Lake Valley.

While some snow flurries may be possible across the northern Utah valleys during the evening, no accumulation is expected. However, up to 12 inches of snow is expected above 7,500 feet in the Wasatch Mountains, with two inches possible in areas around 6,000 feet.

We will be watching from mountain snow tonight through Tuesday. Snow levels will begin rather high across the mountains, but by the evening expect snow levels to drop to ~6kft MSL.#utwx pic.twitter.com/OLDoXwiQLB — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 25, 2021

The National Weather Service says minor snow accumulation may be found in the benches Tuesday morning.