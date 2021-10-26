Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temps tumble as cold front rolls through northern Utah

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
TempsDrop.jpg
Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 21:01:58-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures fell quickly Monday evening as a cold front moved into northern Utah and the Wasatch Front.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms in your area with FOX 13 interactive radar

In Salt Lake City, temperatures dropped from an incredible 17 degrees in just 20 minutes just before 6 p.m. Winds have also picked up, with gusts up to 45 mph expected from the northwest to west, according to the National Weather Service.

Watches, warnings in place as storm rolls through Utah

Strong winds were already felt across Utah during the day, with winds measured at 96 mph on Logan Peak, and 77 mph in the Central Wasatch Mountain peaks.

The valleys and mountains will experience rainfall, possibly heavy at times, through Tuesday morning, with rain spreading into central and southern Utah by Tuesday afternoon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 First Alert weather apps

Up to an inch of rain could be possible for the Salt Lake Valley.

While some snow flurries may be possible across the northern Utah valleys during the evening, no accumulation is expected. However, up to 12 inches of snow is expected above 7,500 feet in the Wasatch Mountains, with two inches possible in areas around 6,000 feet.

The National Weather Service says minor snow accumulation may be found in the benches Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere