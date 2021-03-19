The last day of winter is warm!

Warm and breezy today ahead of an approaching storm. Spring officially begins tomorrow as a cold storm moves in, bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow across Northern & Central Utah. Showers taper off Sunday, but another weather system will move in from the northwest early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Rainy, cold, & breezy. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.