Today's Forecast: a stormy weekend ahead!

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Rain and breezy. Highs: Near 50.
Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Rain. Highs: Near 50.
St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s
Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s.
A stormy weekend ahead:
A cold front is moving in today. Ahead of the front, northern Utah will experience rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. The front hits northern Utah mid-afternoon bringing heavy rain initially. Temperatures will quickly drop as the flow turns out of the northwest. Significant snow accumulations are expected for the mountains. Snow levels will drop to the valleys by early Sunday morning, but quickly change back to rain through the morning. Little snow accumulation is expected for valleys, but the mountains could be picking up 12-18" over the next 36 hours. Another storm hits late Monday through Tuesday.