Warm and sunny - Saturday night forecast

The beautiful spring weather pattern will continue over the next several days with plenty of sunshine and mild to warm temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 along the Wasatch Front and near 90 for southwestern Utah. A weak cold front does move into northern Utah on Monday, which will knock high temperatures down for the northern half of the state by around 5 to 10 degrees by Monday. The front will be dry so no rain or snow is expected. Highs bounce back to around 80 through midweek along the Wasatch Front and near 90 for southwestern Utah ahead of the next storm system that arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a wetter, cooler pattern from late week into the weekend with valley rain and isolated storms and snow for the mountains above 9,000 feet. Highs fall down to around 60.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Mild. Highs: Lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Mild. Lows: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny. HOT. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday: Sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 80s. (edited)