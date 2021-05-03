Warming up again this week

A departing storm system will keep it cool today with a few more showers over the mountains and across NE Utah. Gusty canyon winds along the Northern Wasatch Front and in Cache Valley will decrease by midday. High pressure building over Utah will bring warmer, dry weather for the middle of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. North winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.