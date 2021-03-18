Chilly and wet weekend ahead

High pressure building over the area will keep it warm and dry through Friday. The next storm will move in Friday night and bring widespread valley rain and mountain snow across the north. Saturday is the first day of spring, so it'll be off to a soggy start! On top of that, it's going to get a lot colder this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.