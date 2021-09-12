Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Weekend weather forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 6:42 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 20:42:21-04

On Saturday, most showers in the north will be before noon. The best chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon will be over the Central Mountains stretching northeast into SW Wyoming. Isolated storms are possible over the Southern Mountains. It will be cooler this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY
Saturday: 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the morning, with just a slight chance in the afternoon. Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 99.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere