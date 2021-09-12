Weekend weather forecast

On Saturday, most showers in the north will be before noon. The best chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon will be over the Central Mountains stretching northeast into SW Wyoming. Isolated storms are possible over the Southern Mountains. It will be cooler this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the morning, with just a slight chance in the afternoon. Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 99.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.