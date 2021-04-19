Watch
Windy start to the week

Meteorologist Damon Yauney
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 08:53:59-04

A cold front will bring gusty winds across much of the area today. Gusts up to 45-55 mph are expected across parts of eastern and northwest Utah and could make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also be a problem. It will get colder tonight behind the front. The cold could cause damage to sensitive plants in some of the far northern valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms. NW winds increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon & evening, possible gusting up to 40 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind decreasing. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with decreasing winds. Lows: Upper 40s.

