Tooele records largest 24-hour snowfall on record with 23 inches

TOOELE, Utah — The National Weather Service reports Tooele recorded its largest 24-hour snowfall on Wednesday with 23 inches of fresh powder.

Many photos shared by Utah's Weather Authority showed the intensity of the storm that pummeled Utah on Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing at least a foot of snow to many cities.

Tooele got hit especially hard with snow and the NWS reported Friday that the city recorded their largest 24-hour snowfall since records began there in 1896.

Officials said they know some areas got slightly more than 23 inches and some viewers told FOX 13 News they got upwards of three feet of snow.

The previous record for the area was recorded in 1972 with 22 inches.