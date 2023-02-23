Utah city preaches patience for residents still waiting for snow plows

DRAPER, Utah — A day after one of the biggest storm's in Utah history, many are still waiting for the cavalry to arrive inside snow plows to help clear their streets and allow them to leave their homes.

Residents across the Salt Lake Valley are reporting that the large snow dump has made neighborhood roads inaccessible, blocking their attempts to head to work or access loved ones.

The City of Draper, which was hit with over 2 feet of snow Wednesday, is asking its residents to be patient as their snow plows drivers have been working tirelessly since 7 p.m. Tuesday when the storm began.

"Please keep in mind the extraordinary amount of snow accumulated from this storm and understand that it will take time for plows to get to all areas of the city," the city shared in an email to its residents.

City officials reminded neighborhoods that their code states that it can take up to 48 hours after a storm for roads to be plowed. While they acknowledge that patience is sometimes in short supply as residents wait, leaders say there are aware of the situation.

"The crews are aware of what needs attention and will get to everything as quickly as they can," the email said.

Draper is asking its residents to refrain from calling the public works office about the lack of plowing unless there is a "clear hazard or true emergency situation."

"We understand the stress of needing to get to work, school, etc. and appreciate your patience."

In the hours after the storm, access to the SunCrest area of Draper was a concern as first responders were slowed in getting to calls in the mountaintop neighborhood because of the snowfall. Responders were forced to hike to a patient because roads were impassable.

"We have been in constant communication with our City Administration and Public Works department and working with them on a plan to ensure we have the best access possible on the main streets of the SunCrest area," said Draper City Fire Chief Clint Smith.

The chief added that both the Utah County and Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams will assist his department in accessing patients in the impacted areas.

"This unprecedented snow event has been a challenge for us but we have been working tirelessly to ensure we have the ability to respond to those in need with the support of many local partners," said Smith.