Tornado warning issued in Tooele County for Rush Valley, Dugway

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Tooele County for Rush Valley and Dugway. The warning is expected to be in place until 6:30 p.m.

People in the affected area are asked to remain indoors or in shelter. Hail is also expected to be possibly two inches in size.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Tooele city, Grantsville and Erda and is expected to be in place until 6:15 p.m.; gusts are expected to reach 70 miles per hour.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app