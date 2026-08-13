Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Tornado warning issued in Tooele County for Rush Valley, Dugway

Tornado warning issued in Tooele County for Rush Valley, Dugway
Courtesy National Weather Service Salt Lake City
Tornado warning issued in Tooele County for Rush Valley, Dugway
Posted
and last updated

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Tooele County for Rush Valley and Dugway. The warning is expected to be in place until 6:30 p.m.

People in the affected area are asked to remain indoors or in shelter. Hail is also expected to be possibly two inches in size.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Tooele city, Grantsville and Erda and is expected to be in place until 6:15 p.m.; gusts are expected to reach 70 miles per hour.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere