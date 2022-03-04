Track the timing and expected snowfall totals of this weekend's storm

SALT LAKE CITY — After a relatively dry February, northern Utah is set to get walloped by a weekend storm bringing heavy amounts of snow and rain.

LIVE RADAR: Follow storms as they approach Utah with FOX 13's live interactive radar

Of course, as with all storms, the question is where all that snow and rain will fall. However, some forecasts show up to four inches of snow are possible in the valleys, and possibly 20 inches in the mountains.

A line running from northern to southwest Utah will be under a Winter Weather Advisory as the storm moves in.

Light rain forecast in the valleys on Friday by the National Weather Service has already started in some areas. The rain and mountain snow are expected to taper off during the evening. Any additional precipitation would come overnight in the mountains of northern Utah.

FREE DOWNLOAD - Get the power of Utah's Weather Authority on your phone with the free app

Weather conditions begin to deteriorate Saturday afternoon with the arrival of a strong system that will increase the chances of mountain snow and valley rain. By the evening, snow may be found in the valley and the mountains, making for difficult driving conditions on mountain routes.

National Weather Service Map produced by the National Weather Service shows forecast snowfall totals throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, the NWS forecasts snow to be primarily focused along the northern Utah boundary with southwest Wyoming. Snow accumulations could be significant in the areas where there is snowfall, which will become more showery by the afternoon.

While the chances of snow on Monday occur mainly in southern Utah, another front will bring unseasonably cold air with hard freeze conditions possible across most of the state.

