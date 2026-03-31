Turning cooler with rain & snow moving back in!

2 storms will impact Utah Tues. - Fri. The first will be relatively warm, bringing valley rain & mtn snow. A colder storm brings widespread mtn snow & a chance for light valley snow by Friday AM.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Rainy & cooler. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers in the evening along with a slight chance of t-storms after midnight. Lows: Lower 50s.

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