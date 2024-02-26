UDOT preparing for snow and potential ice for Tuesday morning's commute

SALT LAKE CITY — After a beautiful weekend, the last thing many are thinking about is the potential for wintry driving conditions, but the Utah Department of Transportation is preparing for big weather changes Monday and Tuesday with a winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Beehive State.

Because of the difficult driving conditions expected, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for the mountains and Winter Weather Advisories for the valleys, including in Salt Lake City for Monday night and Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains impacting the passes but snow along with ice are possible in along the Wasatch Front.

FOX 13 meteorologists say a flash freeze is possible with a strong cold front moving in Monday night. Rain that falls Monday evening could quickly freeze on roadways Monday night and for the Tuesday morning commute.

The rain before the snow causes issues for UDOT's preparations because the winter storm pre-treatment that helps prevent icing can get washed away by rain before the snow.

UDOT urges drivers to use caution Monday night and Tuesday morning. Stay off the roads if possible, and if you must venture out, follow all traffic and traction laws along with reducing speed and allow for extra distance between you and the car in front of you.