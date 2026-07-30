Utah Braces for Triple-Digit Heat

Storms are moving out of the area, leaving much of the state dry today. A strong high-pressure system building over the Southwest is expected to keep warm, dry air over Utah for several days.

Temperatures will rise sharply beginning Friday. Many western Utah valleys are expected to reach near or above 100 degrees, while much of the Wasatch Front could see highs in the low 100s.

Across Southern Utah, there is a slight chance temperatures could top 110 degrees Friday. The chances increase to 70% to 80% on Saturday. In Salt Lake City, there is a strong possibility temperatures could rise above 105 degrees this weekend.

Warm nights are also expected to make conditions more dangerous. Overnight lows in many valley areas may stay in the 70s, while St. George could remain in the low 80s overnight

By Saturday, much of Utah’s valleys are expected to face major heat risk levels.

Strong southwest winds could develop Sunday and Monday, increasing the risk of dangerous fire weather conditions across the state.

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