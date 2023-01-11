Utah crushing snowpack numbers this season; exceeding 2022 results

SALT LAKE CITY — Numbers continue to look outstanding when it comes to Utah's water situation this season.

On Wednesday, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported the state's median snowpack water is currently at 191% of normal. Overall, with 83 days left to go in the season, Utah has already reached 80% of its median peak.

Compared to last season, the new numbers make it a rout as the state has already exceeded the previous season's peak total snowpack water amounts. The NWS adds that the current season has already matched levels of the historic 2010-11 water year.

The conga line of storms that have dropped massive amounts of snow and rain across Utah have seemingly done their job. Snow totals in the state are incredible, with ski resorts like Alta and Snowbird seeing over 10 feet of base after receiving nearly two new feet of snowfall over the last 48 hours.

Officials warn that while the data is continually showing good news to help lessen Utah's current drought crisis, the state needs to see more active weather over the next few weeks and months.

Conditions have improved so much that slivers of Utah have had their drought status removed completely or downgraded greatly. However, nearly the entire state remains in Severe Drought conditions or above.