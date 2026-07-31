Utah Faces Scorching Heat and Rising Fire Danger

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect for the Wasatch Front and parts of southern Utah. Heat advisories are also in place for many other areas beginning today.

Many valley locations will reach temperatures above 100 degrees through the weekend. The prolonged heat could increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for people spending long periods outdoors.

Humidity levels are also expected to drop sharply, creating dangerous fire weather conditions across parts of the state. Dry air, hot temperatures and gusty winds could lead to elevated or near-critical wildfire danger Sunday and Monday, especially in northern and western Utah.

A weak cold front is expected to move through northern Utah Sunday before another front arrives Monday. The systems may bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern and central Utah early next week, though southern Utah is expected to stay very hot.

Looking ahead, models show a growing chance for monsoon moisture to return to southern Utah by late next week.

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