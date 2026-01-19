Utah has a great chance to see the northern lights tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks are not usually associated with MLK Day, but some Utahns may still see a holiday skyshow on Monday evening.

Northern Utah is currently in the zone to check out the northern lights due to a large coronal mass ejection heading Earth's way, which is forecast to trigger a severe geomagnetic storm.

The weather will also play along as the skies are expected to be clear enough to see the aurora borealis along the horizon, with the best chance to see the lights in northeast Utah.

Observers in southern Utah will likely see a glow on the northern horizon.

According to the Utah Weather Authority team, the prime opportunities to see the northern lights will start at 10 p.m. and last through 2 a.m., although those times may vary. If you're looking to catch the show, the best places for visibility are those away from city lights, like Antelope Island State Park, the west desert, or the Bear Lake area.

Utah is becoming familiar with the aurora borealis, with much of the state treated to its fireworks in mid-November and May 2024.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app