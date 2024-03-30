Utah has four of the top five snowiest ski resorts in the U.S. this season

The snow keeps piling up in the Utah mountains with four local ski resorts now rounding out the top five snowiest ski resorts in the U.S.



Alyeska, AK — 659 inches Alta, UT — 565 inches Snowbird, UT — 506 inches Brighton, UT — 505 inches Solitude, UT — 491 inches

As of Saturday morning, Alta is just a few feet away from achieving 600 inches of snow. If Alta achieves 600 inches this season, this would be the first time in fifteen years the ski area hit this milestone in back-to-back seasons. Snowbird and Brighton just joined the 500 club (500 inches of snow for a season) with Solitude quickly approaching 500 inches.

The state snowpack is looking great to end the month of March with the state sitting at 128 percent of normal. And, if no additional snow fell, the season would end above normal as we currently sit at 113 percent of the seasonal normal.

More snow is in the forecast for Easter Weekend with several more inches, more than a foot in some locations such as the Cottonwoods and Brian Head, are expected. There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Northern Utah Mountains and a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Southern Utah Mountains.