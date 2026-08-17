Utah Temperatures Bounce Back!

After stormy & cooler weather at the end of last week, temperatures will continue to climb. It we don't hit triple digits along the Wasatch Front by Thursday & Friday, we'll come pretty close!

Southwest winds will lead to increasing fire danger across Central & Southern UT on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Monsoonal moisture will move back in by the weekend, bringing a chance of showers & thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 70s.

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