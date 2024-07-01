Utahns riding out Hurricane Beryl in Dominican Republic

Hurricane Beryl in the Atlantic became a Major Hurricane on Sunday and is tracking into the Caribbean Sea. Beryl is expected to reach strong Category 4 status, potentially strengthening into a Category 5, which is the strongest Hurricane possible.

It's still too early to determine if impacts will be felt in the United States or if any subtropical moisture from this system will move into Utah, but there are some Utahns who are on the islands near the path of Beryl.

Josh and Haley Winters from Salt Lake City are currently in the Dominican Republic keeping a close eye on the forecast. They considered rescheduling their flight to depart earlier but have decided to stay until Tuesday.

They're not on the south coast of the island so the biggest impacts from Beryl will stay south of their location but they're expecting rough seas and squalls at their resort.

Watch their interview in the video above.

