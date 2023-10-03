Utahns, visitors enjoy early October snow

PARK CITY, Utah — Nathan Spight, visiting Utah for the first time from Alabama, was treated to a rare sight of fall foliage and snow on Monday.

“I didn't think I was going to see any snow this early," he said. “You go to the bottom of the mountains, you still get to see all the fall colors, and then up here is like all winter colors and stuff.”

Some Utahns came up to Guardsman Pass to do their favorite winter activities, like sledding and skiing, on just a few inches of snow.

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow spotted on Utah mountains to welcome October

Tanya and Cameron Chase, new Park City residents, were a little underprepared for the conditions.

“It's my first time seeing snow," said Tanya.

"I like it," said Cameron. "We came here for a different change of scenery, and we definitely got it with all the snow around.”

The Utah Department of Transportation is already getting out the plows and preparing for another stormy winter.

“Just a while ago we were cleaning up avalanches in Little Cottonwood Canyon, we had a hot summer and now we're back at it," said Jake Brown, a supervisor for UDOT's Region Two.

UDOT still plans to keep high mountain roads like Guardsman Pass and Mirror Lake Highway open until Nov. 30.

"Every once in a while you get a freak storm that comes through, but nothing to be panicked about, you know, really wet snow," said Brown. "Then we don't even have to use salt, you know... just push it off the road.”

Brown suggests taking the time now to make sure your tires and wipers are good so you’re ready to endure another stormy winter.