Utah's Forecast: Smoking Hot!

Hot & dry with patchy smoke again today. Fire danger is highest in Southern Utah. Chance of showers & t-storms in Central & Southern UT Wednesday. Strong SW winds create high fire danger Fri & Sat.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday Night: Clear in the evening, then increasing clouds tonight. Lows: Near 80.

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