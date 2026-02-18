Valleys finally see significant snowfall for the first time this season

SALT LAKE CITY — It took until mid-February, but much of Utah is now experiencing "winter" for the first time this season as snow is falling in the valleys across much of the state.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest on the storm by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

The storm that was supposed to bring snow to the valleys overnight started doing so in the late morning. The Salt Lake Valley began seeing its first significant snowfall just after 10 a.m., with the frequency increasing as the day progressed.

Because of the heavy snow and ice, all departures have been grounded at Salt Lake City International Airport until 1:30 p.m. As of 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said the airport had received 0.2 inches of snow, which has surely accumulated in larger amounts since then.

At 12:30 p.m., the airport reported that 142 flights had been delayed due to the weather.

Photos from other areas in the valley, including the University of Utah campus, show similar scenes of snow gathering on the ground.

Fatima Nawabi Sculpture on campus of the University of Utah covered in snow on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Snow accumulations in other areas have yet to be reported, but FOX 13 News will update those totals when they are submitted.

Because of the heavy snowfall, Utah State University has canceled all classes scheduled for Wednesday afternoon on the Logan campus beginning at 1:30 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern Utah through 7 p.m. Wednesday as the snow will continue to fall in the valleys through the day, with lake effect snow possible in the evening hours.

Snow in the southern and central valleys will begin to taper off by the afternoon.

