View of canyon travel from the FOX 13 Weather Beast

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — If you plan to travel in the canyons of northern Utah Friday, your vehicle will need chains or 4-wheel drive.

Most of the roads are snowpacked and slick.

Utah Weather Authority Brek Bolton is checking out some of the higher elevations in the FOX 13 Weather Beast.

Around 7 a.m. he was in Big Cottonwood Canyon where resorts have received 6-12" on snow so far on Christmas Eve.

Avalanche mitigation could restrict travel on some roads from time to time.

