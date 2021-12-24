Watch
View of canyon travel from the FOX 13 Weather Beast

Utah Weather Authority Brek Bolton is in the Weather Beast checking conditions on canyon roads.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 09:33:12-05

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — If you plan to travel in the canyons of northern Utah Friday, your vehicle will need chains or 4-wheel drive.

Most of the roads are snowpacked and slick.

Utah Weather Authority Brek Bolton is checking out some of the higher elevations in the FOX 13 Weather Beast.

Around 7 a.m. he was in Big Cottonwood Canyon where resorts have received 6-12" on snow so far on Christmas Eve.

Avalanche mitigation could restrict travel on some roads from time to time.

