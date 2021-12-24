View of canyon travel from the FOX 13 Weather Beast

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — If you plan to travel in the canyons of northern Utah Friday, your vehicle will need chains or 4-wheel drive.
Most of the roads are snowpacked and slick.
READ: Some flights delayed or canceled on Christmas Eve
Utah Weather Authority Brek Bolton is checking out some of the higher elevations in the FOX 13 Weather Beast.
Around 7 a.m. he was in Big Cottonwood Canyon where resorts have received 6-12" on snow so far on Christmas Eve.
Avalanche mitigation could restrict travel on some roads from time to time.
Watch Good Morning Utah and our webpage for the latest developments.