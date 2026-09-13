Warm and windy Sunday

Warm and windy weather continues Sunday ahead of a strong cold front later tonight. Winds out of the southwest of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph possible across western Utah.

The front will then bring cooler and drier air to the northwest half of the state on Monday. Daytime highs will fall into the mid 70's for northern Utah by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, monsoon moisture will linger across southeast Utah, keeping an isolated flash flood threat in place into Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain.

Monsoon moisture is expected to linger this week with daily shower development for eastern Utah. Meanwhile, temperatures across the state will moderate Tuesday with near -average highs expected statewide.

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