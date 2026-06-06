Warm and windy weekend

It's a warm and windy start to the weekend with temperatures already in the low 80s this morning along portions of the Wasatch Front. Temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon as gusty southwest winds are in place across central and southern Utah.

Combined with very dry air, those winds will create widespread critical fire weather conditions that could last into next week. Red Flag Warnings are in place through Sunday evening for low relative humidity, wind gusts to 40 mph, and hot temperatures.

Northern Utah could also see a few high-based showers or thunderstorms Saturday late afternoon. While little rain is expected, storms may still produce strong outflow winds, isolated lightning strikes, and blowing dust.

A mostly dry cold front will move through northern Utah late tonight into Sunday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. However, breezy and dry conditions will continue to keep fire danger elevated statewide.

Another storm system could bring cooler weather and a better chance for showers by the middle of next week.

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