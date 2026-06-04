Warm & breezy; Fire danger increasing

Sunny, warm & breezy today, so perfect patio weather for a lot of you! The bump in the road is that the dry, windy conditions will lead to high fire danger in East Central Utah where a red flag warning will be in effect in the afternoon & early evening.

Temps will climb about 15 degrees above average by Saturday, making it feel more like July! Increasing SW winds on Saturday will keep fire danger high across Central & Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot! Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

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