Warm & breezy; High fire danger

Cooler morning temps will hopefully help you get a good start on keeping the house comfortable today! It's going to be sunny and near 80 along the Wasatch Front, so a beautiful June day.

West to NW winds could become gusty today, especially across the SE corner of the state where fire danger will be highest.

Winds gradually subside heading into the weekend. It's going to be much warmer by Saturday & Sunday, so you can tell summer is just around the corner.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny, hot & breezy. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.

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