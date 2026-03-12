Warm & breezy; Temps climb higher tomorrow

Strong winds expected over the northern mtns & SW Wyoming this afternoon & evening. Nice warm-up today & tomorrow before another cold front brings showery, cooler weather to the north this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80. .

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

