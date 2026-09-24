Warm Days & Cool Nights

Warm & dry weather will stick around through the weekend across most of the area. The exception will be SE UT where isolated t-storms could pop up over the mtns. Then showery & cool early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

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