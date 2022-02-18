Warm holiday weekend; Cold & snowy next week

Most of President's Day weekend will be warm!

Temperatures will climb well above average over the next couple days. On Sunday, south winds will increase ahead of a strong cold front. The front will move across the area Monday and into early Tuesday.

It'll be warm enough that valleys will get rain on Sunday evening, but it'll change over to snow quickly by Monday morning. Snow will be widespread across most of Utah and SW Wyoming. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains where close to a foot is possible.

If you're traveling on the holiday, be prepared for winter driving conditions and give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

President's Day: Snow likely. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

President's Day: Partly cloudy & cooler. 30% chance of rain showers. Highs: Upper 50s.