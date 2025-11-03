Warm start to November!

It's the first week of November, but it won't feel like it! Temps across Utah will be about 5-10 degrees above average and come close to tying more records.

Warm weather will stick around through the middle of the week before a weak storm brushes by on Thursday. A few showers will be possible, mainly over the far northern mountains. Otherwise, temps will drop back down into the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front.

Another weak storm will brush by Friday night into Saturday and possibly bring a few light showers to the north. Both systems will keep inversions from becoming significant.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

