Warm start to the weekend; Stormy on Sunday

Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Rain & snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Minor accumulations possible. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with rain likely. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

