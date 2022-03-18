Warm start to the weekend; Stormy on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Rain & snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Minor accumulations possible. Highs: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.
Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with rain likely. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.