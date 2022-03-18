Warm start to the weekend; Stormy on Sunday

Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 18, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40. Saturday: Partly cloudy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 60s. Sunday: Rain & snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Minor accumulations possible. Highs: Mid 40s. ST. GEORGE Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s. Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with rain likely. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.