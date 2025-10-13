Warm start to week, but wet weather is on the way!

South winds ahead of the next storm will help it warm up today & tomorrow. Cooler, wet weather will settle in during the middle of the week. Drying out just in time for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Increasing clouds & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Starting out sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

