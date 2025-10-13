Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm start to week, but wet weather is on the way!

Warm start to week, but wet weather is on the way!- Monday, October 13
Posted
and last updated

South winds ahead of the next storm will help it warm up today & tomorrow. Cooler, wet weather will settle in during the middle of the week. Drying out just in time for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Increasing clouds & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Starting out sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with 30% chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere