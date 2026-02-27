Warm start to the weekend

Temperatures will run well above normal through Sunday. Most areas will be 5 to 15 degrees warmer than average, with St. George expected to be near 80 degrees, which is about 20 degrees above average.

A storm system off California’s coast is forecast to move inland Saturday night. Ahead of it, winds will shift which will bring a warm front that may stall over northern Utah. This could trigger rain showers in lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains.

On Sunday, the warm front is expected to turn into a cold front and move south, continuing to bring rain and snow to northern and central Utah. The storm should exit the state by Tuesday evening.

Early next week, it is uncertain whether another storm will follow right away or if Utah will see a brief period of dry weather. Either way, an active and warm pattern is expected to continue into March.

