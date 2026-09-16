Warm & Stormy Wednesday!

Warmer across most of Utah today with another round of showers & thunderstorms expected!

Storms are most likely in the north in the morning, then across Central & Southern UT this afternoon & evening. With deep monsoonal moisture in place, storms could bring heavy rain and lead to flash flooding. The threat will be highest across Eastern & Southern Utah through the end of the work week.

Storms are possible, but less likely, west of I-15. SW winds of 25-35 mphy are possible across Western Utah this afternoon. Winds combined with low relative humidity is keeping fire danger high across Eastern Nevada.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms most likely in the evening. Lows: Near 70.

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