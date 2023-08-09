Warm Wednesday; The monsoon is back!

High pressure will warm things back up & settle near the Four Corners today. That pattern will allow monsoonal moisture to increase & bring widespread showers & t-storms over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Lower 70s.