Warm Wednesday; The monsoon is back!

Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 08:06:44-04

High pressure will warm things back up & settle near the Four Corners today. That pattern will allow monsoonal moisture to increase & bring widespread showers & t-storms over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy with isolated showers & t-storms in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.  Lows:  Lower 70s.

    




    
    
    
