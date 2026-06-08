Warm & windy; Blowing dust possible

South winds will bring warmer temps today along with patchy blowing dust. A mostly dry cold front will cool it off a little tomorrow with a slight chance of t-storms in Northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny with patchy blowing dust possible. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Evening clouds, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 70.

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