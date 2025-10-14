Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming up ahead of another storm!

Warming up ahead of another storm!- Tuesday, October 14
Another warm-up ahead of an approaching Pacific storm!

South winds will keep it warm today with up to 50 mph gusts possible in SW UT. Moisture moving in along a cold front brings widespread precipitation tonight into Thursday.

Heaviest rain will be across Northern & Western Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of showers, mainly in the morning. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening, then likely after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of morning showers. South winds 20 to 30 mph in lower Washington County from late morning through 9 pm. Gusts could be near 50 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & t-storms possible in the evening, then becoming likely after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

