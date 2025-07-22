WARMING UP AND DRYING OUT

This week started off with cloudy skies and breezy conditions, but things are expected to calm down today. In the morning, winds will still be strong, but they should become lighter by midday. A low-pressure system that moved in earlier will still be nearby, but the chances of rain will go down. There is a small chance of light rain in the higher mountain areas, but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will be right around, if not slightly below average. In Salt Lake City, highs will be in the low to mid-90s, while southern Utah will see temperatures in the upper 90s.

As the week continues, we can expect the weather to become warmer and drier. The air will dry out even more, and temperatures will keep rising. A persistent closed low-pressure system off the California coast, along with high pressure from the Central Plains, will help push dry air into the region.

Even though it will be drying out overall, there will still be some moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This means that we might see some showers develop in the mountains through Friday.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, it looks like the weather will be mild and dry, with temperatures slightly above average across the state. Enjoy the nice weather!

