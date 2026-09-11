Warming Up Before a Weekend Cold Front

A warm start to the weekend!

After a few early morning showers it will become mostly sunny & warm along the Wasatch Front. It's looking good for Friday Night Football!

Isolated showers & thunderstorms are possible today & tomorrow, mainly across Southern & Eastern Utah. As moisture increases, storms could bring heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible in typical trouble spots like slot canyons and near burn scars.

Southwest winds increase ahead of a mainly dry cold front tomorrow with strong gusts possible. The front will slide from Northern Utah on Sunday morning into the far south by early Monday. Showers & thunderstorms will develop across the south as the front moves through Sunday.

Temps could drop 10-20 degrees by early next week!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few early morning showers, then becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers & t-storms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Mid 70s.

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