Warming up this weekend; Perfect for football!

In the wake of yesterday's storm, it's a chilly morning across Utah with patchy fog across parts of the north.

High pressure building over the area will keep it sunny and help it warm up over the next few days. Great news for everybody on Fall Break and for the football games! Temps along the Wasatch front will climb into the low 60s on Saturday, which is average for this time of year. In fact, it's expected to be near 60 for the 6pm kick-off of the big Rivalry game between Utah & BYU. It'll be several degrees warmer on Sunday with highs near 70!

A weak storm will brush by late Sunday, bringing another round of cooler temps but very little, if any precpitation.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

