Warming up this weekend; Record heat possible!

Weather whiplash! After record heat earlier this week, cool air is in place behind yesterday's cold front. Another big warm-up this weekend before cooler, wet weather settles in by early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. NE winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.
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