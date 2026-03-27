Warming up this weekend; Record heat possible!

Weather whiplash! After record heat earlier this week, cool air is in place behind yesterday's cold front. Another big warm-up this weekend before cooler, wet weather settles in by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. NE winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

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