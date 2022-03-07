Warnings, advisories issued along Wasatch Front with new storm approaching

SALT LAKE CITY — After a mild weather day across most of Utah, new warnings and advisories have been issued along the Wasatch Front as a new system approaches the northern part of the state.

FULL LIST - All warnings, advisories issued for Utah

A Winter Storm Warning covering the mountains north of Interstate 80 will go into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations up to 18 inches with the most intense snowfall forecast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with the warning set to expire at 5 p.m.

National Weather Service

A similar warning issued for the mountains south of I-80 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

LIVE RADAR - Track the storm with FOX 13s up-to-the-minute interactive radar

Nearly the remainder of north and northeast Utah will be under a Winter Weather Advisory that starts as early as 5 p.m. Tuesday in some locations and lasts until 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Utah's Weather Authority | More storms coming - March 7

The National Weather Service forecasts the benches in the Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Rush valleys to receive 2-to-5 inches of snow, with winter driving conditions expected Tuesday evening through the Wednesday morning commute.