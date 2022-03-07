Watch
Weather

Actions

Warnings, advisories issued along Wasatch Front with new storm approaching

allison_dma_winter_alerts.png_march_7.png
FOX 13 News
allison_dma_winter_alerts.png_march_7.png
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:04:10-05

SALT LAKE CITY — After a mild weather day across most of Utah, new warnings and advisories have been issued along the Wasatch Front as a new system approaches the northern part of the state.

FULL LIST - All warnings, advisories issued for Utah

A Winter Storm Warning covering the mountains north of Interstate 80 will go into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations up to 18 inches with the most intense snowfall forecast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning with the warning set to expire at 5 p.m.

Winter Storm forecast

A similar warning issued for the mountains south of I-80 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

LIVE RADAR - Track the storm with FOX 13s up-to-the-minute interactive radar

Nearly the remainder of north and northeast Utah will be under a Winter Weather Advisory that starts as early as 5 p.m. Tuesday in some locations and lasts until 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Utah's Weather Authority | More storms coming - March 7

The National Weather Service forecasts the benches in the Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Rush valleys to receive 2-to-5 inches of snow, with winter driving conditions expected Tuesday evening through the Wednesday morning commute.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere