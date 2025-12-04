Warnings, advisories issued as storm expected to dump feet of snow in northern Utah mountains

After a slow start to the ski season, northern Utah mountain areas and resorts could see up to 30 inches of snow as a storm moves in Thursday night and continues through the first half of the weekend.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued and will go into effect Thursday evening across the northern portions of the state, including the Wasatch and Uinta mountains. Most of the warnings and advisories will last until early Sunday.

Portions of an atmospheric river that has brought wet weather to the Pacific Northwest will migrate towards northern Utah and initially bring overnight snow showers through early Friday morning, possibly posing problems for the morning commute, especially through the canyons.

Warmer air will begin to move in on Friday as a rain/snow mix is expected for the valleys. However, snow will continue to fall across all northern-central mountains and mountain valleys on Friday, Saturday, and into Sunday morning.

Expected snow accumulations for the northern mountains, central mountains, and Wasatch Plateau will be 1-3 feet, with the Wasatch Back, including Park City and Heber, seeing 6-16 inches. As warmer air moves in on Saturday, snow levels are expected to be above the Wasatch Front with rain showers through most of the day.

Canyon travel will be the biggest issue on Friday and Saturday. Heavy snow and significant accumulations could force closures of Big and Little Cottonwood canyons due to avalanche mitigation.

