Waterspout spotted near Utah Lake on stormy day

LEHI, Utah — A spark of excitement filled the area in Utah County on a relatively dreary, rainy Thursday morning.

Many people caught sight of an impressively formed waterspout near the Lehi area at around 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed to FOX 13 News meteorologist Damon Yauney that the object was indeed a waterspout from off of Utah Lake.

It's not known if the spout actually hit the ground or if there was any damage, but it was certainly an impressive sight.