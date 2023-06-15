Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Waterspout spotted near Utah Lake on stormy day

Waterspout.png
Kaecey Rasmussen
Waterspout.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:48:40-04

LEHI, Utah — A spark of excitement filled the area in Utah County on a relatively dreary, rainy Thursday morning.

WATCH: Utah spring has not been as wet and cool as it may seem

Many people caught sight of an impressively formed waterspout near the Lehi area at around 10 a.m.

Waterspout2.png

The National Weather Service confirmed to FOX 13 News meteorologist Damon Yauney that the object was indeed a waterspout from off of Utah Lake.

Waterspout1.png

It's not known if the spout actually hit the ground or if there was any damage, but it was certainly an impressive sight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere