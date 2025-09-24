Wednesday Warm-Up!

If September is your favorite month, today it's going to be easy to see why!

High pressure will keep it sunny & warmer with temps climbing back above average. It's going to be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday along the Wasatch Front and in the low 90s in Lower Washington County.

Moisture will increase across SW Utah tomorrow & bring a chance of showers & t-storms by the afternoon & evening. If any storms bring heavy rain it could lead to flash flooding. After somewhat of a lull on Friday, moisture will increase again by the weekend and become more widespread.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

