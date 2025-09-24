Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wednesday Warm-Up!

Wednesday Warm-Up!- Wednesday, September 24
Posted
and last updated

If September is your favorite month, today it's going to be easy to see why!

High pressure will keep it sunny & warmer with temps climbing back above average. It's going to be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday along the Wasatch Front and in the low 90s in Lower Washington County.

Moisture will increase across SW Utah tomorrow & bring a chance of showers & t-storms by the afternoon & evening. If any storms bring heavy rain it could lead to flash flooding. After somewhat of a lull on Friday, moisture will increase again by the weekend and become more widespread.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere