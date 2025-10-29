Wednesday warm-up; Better air quality tomorrow

Some great weather to get over the mid-week hump!

After the first freeze of the season in Salt Lake City yesterday, high pressure building over the intermountain west will keep it sunny & help it warm-up. In fact, it's going to be noticeably warmer with temps climbing about 10 degrees higher than Tuesday.

With weak inversions in place along much of the Wasatch Front, it's going to be hazy again with moderate air quality. A weak, dry cold front brushing by late tomorrow should clear things out.

Temps will stay mild for the rest of the week and climb into the mid 60s in the northern valleys by this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer with valley haze. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

