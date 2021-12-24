Watch
Weather

Actions

Wet weather for holiday travel; Between storms on Christmas Day

Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 07:36:53-05

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain & snow late evening. Chance of snow overnight but with little or no accumulation. Lows: Near 30.

Christmas Day: Light snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow in afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with decreasing showers in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere