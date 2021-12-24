Wet weather for holiday travel; Between storms on Christmas Day

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain & snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain & snow late evening. Chance of snow overnight but with little or no accumulation. Lows: Near 30.

Christmas Day: Light snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain & snow in afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Rain likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with decreasing showers in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: Upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs: Low 50s.